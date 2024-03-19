Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and South Korea's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Yoon Yeocheol (2L) laugh as they talk with War veterans during a reception for Korean war veterans, to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, which they hosted on behalf of Britain's King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 19, 2024. ( POOL / Tristan Fewings )
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and South Korea's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Yoon Yeocheol (2L) laugh as they talk with War veterans during a reception for Korean war veterans, to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, which they hosted on behalf of Britain's King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 19, 2024.
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer