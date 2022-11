Bras de fer entre Paris et Rome sur l'Ocean Viking, navire humanitaire bloqué en mer

This screen grab taken on November 9, 2022 from the MarineTraffic website shows the position of Norwegian-flagged ship run by charity group SOS mediterranee, Ocean Viking, with migrants on board, off the coast of Sicily in the Mediterranean sea. France denounced as "unacceptable" Italy's refusal to take in a migrant ship, as the two countries wrangled over which should accept a vessel with 234 people aboard. The row centres on the Ocean Viking, a charity ship which has sailed away from Sicilian waters toward France after unsuccessfully waiting for permission to dock in Italy since late October. ( MARINETRAFFIC.COM / - )