Boeing abattu: "furieux", Trudeau demande des comptes à l'Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on January 11, 2020. Trudeau announced that a team of Canadian investigators is expected in Tehran within hours to "establish a presence on the ground to support Canadian families."Iran said on January 11, it "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, in an abrupt about-turn after initially denying Western claims it was struck by a missile on January 8. ( AFP / Dave Chan )