Berlusconi en soins intensifs pour un problème cardiaque

Italy's strongman Matteo Salvini holds a key rally in Rome on October 19 aimed at re-launching the Italian right and making a power-grab for the capital. Some eight special trains and 400 coaches transported supporters from across the country for the "Italian Pride" demonstration. (FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2019 Leader of Italy's liberal-conservative party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a rally of Italy's far-right League party, conservative Brothers of Italy party and Forza Italia party against the government on October 19, 2019 in Rome. ( AFP / Tiziana FABI )