Attentat du Drugstore: Carlos devant les assises, pour la dernière fois

Venezuelean terrorist, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, aka Carlos, looks on as his sits in the courtroom at the Paris' special court of assizes, on September 22, 2021, during the first day of the third trial concerning his prison sentence for the Drugstore attack of 1974. Forty-seven years after the deadly attack on the Drugstore Publicis, the third trial of Carlos, twice sentenced to life imprisonment for this attack, opened on September 22, 2021 before the special court of assizes of Paris. ( AFP / Benoit PEYRUCQ )