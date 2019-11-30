  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

Attaque au couteau : la police néerlandaise arrête un suspect
Reuters30/11/2019 à 18:30

ATTAQUE AU COUTEAU : LA POLICE NÉERLANDAISE ARRÊTE UN SUSPECT

PARIS (Reuters) - La police néerlandaise a annoncé samedi l'arrestation d'un homme de 35 ans en lien avec une attaque au couteau survenue vendredi dans une rue commerçante de La Haye qui a blessé trois mineurs.

Dans un communiqué, la police de La Haye a décrit le suspect comme "n'ayant aucune résidence fixe ou endroit où résider".

Les blessés qui étaient hospitalisés ont tous pu rentrer chez eux tard vendredi.

(Toby Sterling, Gwénaëlle Barzic pour le service français)

© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer