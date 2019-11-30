Attaque au couteau : la police néerlandaise arrête un suspect
Reuters•30/11/2019 à 18:30
PARIS (Reuters) - La police néerlandaise a annoncé samedi l'arrestation d'un homme de 35 ans en lien avec une attaque au couteau survenue vendredi dans une rue commerçante de La Haye qui a blessé trois mineurs.
Dans un communiqué, la police de La Haye a décrit le suspect comme "n'ayant aucune résidence fixe ou endroit où résider".
Les blessés qui étaient hospitalisés ont tous pu rentrer chez eux tard vendredi.
(Toby Sterling, Gwénaëlle Barzic pour le service français)
