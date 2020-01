Arrestation de Meng Wanzhou: un an de crise entre Pékin et Ottawa

Huawei Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home to appear in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on September 30, 2019.The 47-year-old Huawei chief financial officer was detained during a stopover at the Vancouver airport last December on a US warrant. The US wants to put Meng on trial for fraud for allegedly violating Iran sanctions and lying about it to US banks -- accusations her lawyers dispute. ( AFP / Don MacKinnon )