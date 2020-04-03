  2. Aide
Angela Merkel de retour à la chancellerie
Reuters03/04/2020 à 12:30

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel a mis fin à son isolement et s'est rendue à la chancellerie vendredi après plusieurs tests de détection du coronavirus qui se sont avérés négatifs, a annoncé son porte-parole.

La chancelière allemande s'est mise en quarantaine après avoir été vaccinée le 20 mars par un médecin chez qui la maladie due au coronavirus a ensuite été diagnostiquée.

(Michelle Martin, version française Jean-Philippe Lefief, édité par Jean-Michel Bélot)

Angela Merkel
