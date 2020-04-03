Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Angela Merkel de retour à la chancellerie Reuters • 03/04/2020 à 12:30









ANGELA MERKEL DE RETOUR À LA CHANCELLERIE BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel a mis fin à son isolement et s'est rendue à la chancellerie vendredi après plusieurs tests de détection du coronavirus qui se sont avérés négatifs, a annoncé son porte-parole. La chancelière allemande s'est mise en quarantaine après avoir été vaccinée le 20 mars par un médecin chez qui la maladie due au coronavirus a ensuite été diagnostiquée. (Michelle Martin, version française Jean-Philippe Lefief, édité par Jean-Michel Bélot)

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.