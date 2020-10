Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client A general view of the Palais Brongniart, former Paris Stock Exchange, located Place de la Bourse, downtown Paris Reuters • 20/10/2020 à 11:13









A general view of the Palais Brongniart, former Paris Stock Exchange, located Place de la Bourse, downtown Paris, October 7, 2008, the day after markets dropped worldwide as the financial crisis continues. France's Prime Minister Francois Fillon said that France did not support the idea of an EU-wide rescue fund for banks because it believes individual states need to be able to act quickly enough to stave off bankruptcies. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE)

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.